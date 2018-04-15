Ticker
Stone rolls with Razorbacks

Danny West • HawgSports.com
@DannyWest1
Recruiting Analyst

Chad Simmons
Chad Simmons

Arkansas gained its third verbal commitment for the 2019 class on Sunday when offensive lineman Joseph Stone went public with his pledge.

Stone, a massive 6-9, 340-pounder from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville, committed to the Hogs during his official visit in Fayetteville. He chose the Razorbacks over other offers from Louisville, Purdue, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic and others.

