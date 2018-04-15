Hogs post double shutouts in series win over Gamecocks
Arkansas gained its third verbal commitment for the 2019 class on Sunday when offensive lineman Joseph Stone went public with his pledge.
Stone, a massive 6-9, 340-pounder from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville, committed to the Hogs during his official visit in Fayetteville. He chose the Razorbacks over other offers from Louisville, Purdue, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic and others.
Blessed to say I am 100% committed to the University of Arkansas‼️🐗 #WPS #RazorFAST19 pic.twitter.com/ZZyPpE1HiH— Joseph Stone (@Joseph_Stone00) April 15, 2018
