Stone's decision wasn't a surprise as he had been listing the Razorbacks as his top team ever since his unofficial visit in Fayetteville on February 24. He had significant interest in Louisville, which was first to offer, but an opportunity to play in the SEC West was too good for this Alabama native to pass up.

Stone indicated prior to his official visit there was a strong chance that he'd commit, and that's what he did during his exit meeting with head coach Chad Morris at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Stone is Arkansas' third commitment, joining fellow offensive lineman Beaux Limmer of Tyler (Texas) Lee and defensive back Malik Chavis of Rison (Ark.).



