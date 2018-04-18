As the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft rapidly approaches on April 26, former Arkansas center Frank Ragnow’s stock continues to rise, and NFL.com's Tom Pelissero believes he could sneak into the first round.

Pelissero listed Ragnow as one of four pro prospects that “could be surprise first-rounders.” Anonymous NFL representatives have given high praise to the interior lineman from Minnesota. An assistant coach compared him to New Orleans Saints’ center Max Unger, a coordinator called him “a stud” and said “Nobody’s talking about him because he’s a guard, but he’s a really good football player.”

The NFL.com writer expects a potential run of interior offensive lineman late in the first round, including Ragnow. He also mentioned Georgia running back Sony Michel, Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver and South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst as possible early sleepers.

Recruited out of Victoria (Minn.) Chanhassen, Ragnow was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in his first season as a backup center but didn’t become a permanent starter at right guard until his sophomore year.

In Ragnow’s final two seasons, he played a majority of his snaps at center, becoming one of the best in the nation. He graded out higher than any other offensive lineman in the nation this season according to Pro Football Focus. Through 2,603 career snaps, Ragnow never allowed a single sack. He was a consensus All-American and was placed on numerous postseason teams.

Ragnow battled incredible adversity, including the loss of his father, in his time at Arkansas. His passion, perseverance and work ethic made him a fan-favorite.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the 21st pick in the first round, will host Ragnow for a pre-draft meeting today. This year’s NFL Draft will be the 83rd edition and is scheduled for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Tex.).