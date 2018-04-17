Mike Anderson and the Razorbacks are still trying to complete their 2018-19 roster, and one of the nation's top-rated JUCO talents will be in town for a visit later this week.
Rashawn Fredericks, a 6-6 wing from Motlow State Community College, confirmed to HawgSports that he plans to take an official visit at Arkansas this Thursday through Saturday.
