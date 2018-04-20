Arkansas has gone back to a 4-3 base defense this season, but this spring the team spent the majority of the time in a 4-2-5.

Under defensive coordinator John Chavis, the extra defensive back, known as the nickel, was once manned by Heisman Trophy finalist Tyrann Mathieu (the Honey Badger) when the two were at LSU. So whoever becomes the go-to guy there, they will be expected to be a play-maker.