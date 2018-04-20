Ticker
Nickel and strongside linebacker to play key roles in new defense

Trey Biddy • HawgSports.com
@treybiddy
Publisher
Entering his 15th season covering the Razorbacks with HawgSports.com after starting in 2003, Trey can also be heard daily at 5:05 pm on DriveTime Sports on KABZ 103.7 The Buzz and affiliate stations.

Sophomore Derrick Munson is listed on as a linebacker but meets with the defensive backs
Trey Biddy

Arkansas has gone back to a 4-3 base defense this season, but this spring the team spent the majority of the time in a 4-2-5.

Under defensive coordinator John Chavis, the extra defensive back, known as the nickel, was once manned by Heisman Trophy finalist Tyrann Mathieu (the Honey Badger) when the two were at LSU. So whoever becomes the go-to guy there, they will be expected to be a play-maker.

