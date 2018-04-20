AP

Arkansas (28-11, 10-6) jumped out to an early 5-0 advantage behind a grand slam by Eric Cole but threw away the lead, giving up 6 unanswered runs to last-place Mississippi State and losing Friday night in Starkville, 6-5. The Razorbacks appeared to be in charge through five innings. A grand slam from Cole in the second inning and a sacrifice fly from Dominic Fletcher had the Hogs ahead 5-0 while starter Blaine Knight had only given up 2 hits. Knight and reliever Matt Cronin both gave up 3 runs in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively, and Arkansas' offense disappeared as the Hogs fell to the Bulldogs in game one. Mississippi State (20-19, 6-10) used a three-run homer from Luke Alexander and two RBI singles to complete the comeback. Elijah MacNamee knocked through his first RBI in a month to seal the deal. Reliever JP France was lights out, completely shutting down Arkansas in four innings on the mound. Here's how the Hogs blew a big lead to the Bulldogs:

THE WINNING INNINGS

After a perfect bottom of the first for Blaine Knight, Arkansas went to work on the offensive end. A baserunning error by Grant Koch got him thrown out at second following a bunt single from Dominic Fletcher, but luckily it didn't hurt the Hogs. Jax Biggers then singled and Casey Martin walked to load the bases with two outs. Eric Cole smashed a grand slam to left field to give Arkansas an early 4-0 lead. Heston Kjerstad led off the top of the fifth with a single then advanced to second on a throwing error. A sacrifice fly from Carson Shaddy advanced Kjerstad to third. Following a hit by pitch on Koch, Fletcher brought Kjerstad home on a sacrifice fly of his own to left field, extending the Razorback lead to 5-0. The outing started to unravel for Blaine Knight in the bottom of the sixth when he gave up a bunt single and issued a walk to put two runners on with no outs. Luke Alexander then launched a three-run homer to left center, putting the Bulldogs on the board, 5-3. Matt Cronin entered in relief and ended the inning. JP France entered in relief of Pilkington and had Hog hitters totally fooled. France retired nine straight Arkansas batters, striking out eight of them. Cronin had been cruising heading into the bottom of the eight, but that's where the wheels fell off. He issued two straight walks and then allowed the runners to advance to second and third with one out on a groundout. Jordan Westburg hit a two-RBI single through the left side and Kjerstad overran it in left, allowing the second run to score and tie the game, 5-5. Jake Reindl took the mound and gave up an RBI single on his first pitch, giving Mississippi State their first lead of the game, 6-5. France continued his perfect performance, sitting down Arkansas in order in the top of the ninth to seal the 6-5 comeback victory for Mississippi State.

STAT OF THE GAME

Bulldog reliever JP France had Arkansas' number. The senior righty entered in relief in the top of the sixth and retired the final 12 Razorback batters, striking out nine of them. Two of Arkansas' most reliable arms failed them in tonight's comeback loss, and the damage happened in one inning for both. Blaine Knight had pitched a decent game through five innings but surrendered a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth and was pulled. Closer Matt Cronin entered earlier than usual, in the sixth, and the first four batters he faced. However, in the bottom of the eight, he lost his command and gave up 3 runs, including the game-winning run that Reindl allowed. Hog seniors Luke Bonfield and Carson Shaddy struggled at the plate, finishing 0 for 9 with 4 strikeouts. Jax Biggers went 2 for 4, a welcome sight, and Eric Cole launched a grand slam, his eighth homer of the year, but it wasn't enough.

WINNING PITCHER

JP France (Mississippi State): 4.0 IP (51 pitches), 0 H, 9 K's, 0 BB, 0 ER

