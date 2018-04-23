While the Razorbacks fell in every Top 25 poll on Monday following a 1-3 performance last week, they still managed to stay inside the Top 10.

D1 Baseball and the Baseball Coaches’ Poll dropped Arkansas from No. 3 to No. 7, while Baseball America moved them from No. 4 to No. 8.

The Diamond Hogs went 1-3 last week against Missouri State and Mississippi State. They fell behind early, 7-3, against the Bears on Tuesday but used 8 unanswered runs to win 11-7. Freshman sensations Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin combined to go 5 for 7 with 8 RBIs and 2 monster home runs.

The weekend series with the Bulldogs, however, didn’t go so swimmingly. Arkansas was swept in Starkville, including a pair of two-run losses in Saturday’s doubleheader. The Razorbacks lost all three games by a combined 5 runs and stranded 26 total baserunners. Mississippi State entered the weekend tied for last place in the SEC West at 5-10 but now stands only two games back from first place. Even with the three defeats, Arkansas still holds a tie with Ole Miss for first in the division at 10-8 because second-place LSU was also swept over the weekend by South Carolina.

Four of Arkansas’ five remaining opponents are either ranked or in contention of entering the D1 Baseball poll. Their next foe, Texas Tech, currently sits at No. 4, making the midweek series the Hogs’ fourth top-10 matchup of the season. Following this weekend’s series with last-place Alabama, the Razorbacks battle LSU (just dropped out of the poll), Texas A&M (No. 22) and Georgia (just dropped out).

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and players expressed their appreciation for having a tough team on the schedule following a disappointing performance last weekend.

“First off, I’m glad we’re playing. We have a good team. We had a bad weekend obviously as far as the losses, but it’s good to play competition like Texas Tech and have the chance to play at home a little bit,” Van Horn said during Monday’s media availability.

Arkansas and Texas Tech will square of in a two-game midweek series in Baum Stadium this Tuesday and Wednesday. Game one is schedule for Tuesday night at 6:30 pm (CDT) on SEC Network+. Jackson Rutledge is expected to start for Arkansas.