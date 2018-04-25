According to the university, Arkansas baseball’s Wednesday finale with Texas Tech has been cancelled due to inclement weather and travel plans.

The Razorbacks took game one on Tuesday night behind a career-high 10 strikeouts from Barrett Loseke, who gave the Hogs four and two-thirds of perfect work on the mound. A vaunted Red Raider attack was held to only 1 run on 4 hits in Arkansas’ 5-1 victory. Josh Jung and Grant Little entered the contest hitting .404 apiece but finished game one 1 for 8 with 3 strikeouts. Evan Lee got the victory, while Loseke recorded the 14-out save.

Bark in the Park 2018, scheduled for tonight’s game, has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. Fans with tickets to tonight’s contest can exchange them for a future regular season game at the Razorback Ticket Center (1-800-982-HOGS).

Arkansas will look ahead to this weekend when Alabama comes to town for a three-game SEC series. The Tide are in last place in the SEC West at 5-13. Game one is scheduled for Friday night, April 27 at 6:30 pm (CDT) on SEC Network+.