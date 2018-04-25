Tuesday segment on Drivetime Sports
According to the university, Arkansas baseball’s Wednesday finale with Texas Tech has been cancelled due to inclement weather and travel plans.
The Razorbacks took game one on Tuesday night behind a career-high 10 strikeouts from Barrett Loseke, who gave the Hogs four and two-thirds of perfect work on the mound. A vaunted Red Raider attack was held to only 1 run on 4 hits in Arkansas’ 5-1 victory. Josh Jung and Grant Little entered the contest hitting .404 apiece but finished game one 1 for 8 with 3 strikeouts. Evan Lee got the victory, while Loseke recorded the 14-out save.
Bark in the Park 2018, scheduled for tonight’s game, has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. Fans with tickets to tonight’s contest can exchange them for a future regular season game at the Razorback Ticket Center (1-800-982-HOGS).
Arkansas will look ahead to this weekend when Alabama comes to town for a three-game SEC series. The Tide are in last place in the SEC West at 5-13. Game one is scheduled for Friday night, April 27 at 6:30 pm (CDT) on SEC Network+.