Former Hog Heston Kjerstad to begin High-A play Tuesday

Another former Diamond Hog is one step closer to reaching the big leagues.

Arkansas legend and No. 2 overall pick by Baltimore in the 2020 MLB Draft, Heston Kjerstad, was promoted from the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A) to the Aberdeen IronBirds (High-A) on Monday. He will begin playing with Aberdeen today.

After missing all of 2020 and 2021 with myocarditis — an infection of the heart muscle — and missing the first part of 2022 with a hamstring injury, Kjerstad was finally able to start his professional career on June 10.