Former Kansas Jayhawk to join Diamond Hawgs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer train kept chugging for the Diamond Hogs on Saturday as former Kansas Jayhawk Tavian Josenberger announced his intent to transfer to Arkansas.

Josenberger spent two seasons at Kansas, where he served as a switch hitting second baseman. He was primarily an infielder with the Jayhawks, but has the ability to move to the outfield, a position that the Hogs currently need players.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for my teammates and Kansas baseball,” Josenberger said in a tweet Saturday. “I’m a Jayhawk for life. With that being said I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas”



