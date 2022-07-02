Former Kansas Jayhawk to join Diamond Hawgs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer train kept chugging for the Diamond Hogs on Saturday as former Kansas Jayhawk Tavian Josenberger announced his intent to transfer to Arkansas.
Josenberger spent two seasons at Kansas, where he served as a switch hitting second baseman. He was primarily an infielder with the Jayhawks, but has the ability to move to the outfield, a position that the Hogs currently need players.
“I can’t express how grateful I am for my teammates and Kansas baseball,” Josenberger said in a tweet Saturday. “I’m a Jayhawk for life. With that being said I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas”
During his two-year stint with Kansas, Josenberger had a .296 average, 120 hits, 54 RBI and three homers. He had 63 strikeouts compared to 45 walks as a Jayhawk.
As a sophomore, he led Kansas with 43 runs during his All-Big 12 Honorable Mention campaign. He had 15 multi-hit games and a 12-game hitting streak during March and April.
Josenberger hit .316 and had a 24-game hitting streak during his Big 12 All-Freshman season in 2021. His 11 stolen bases as a freshman were a team-high.
Coming out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Josenberger was rated by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 1 player in Missouri for the 2020 recruiting class.
Going into his sophomore season, Josenberger was rated as the No. 44 college prospect and the No. 6 MLB Draft Prospect in the 2023 draft class by Baseball America.
There will be a lot of competition in the Arkansas infield next season, but Josenberger could find a spot right away in the outfield.