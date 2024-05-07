Harrison, who is 28-years-old, will join the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on at a position where he was rated by Rivals as a four-star in the class of 2014. At that time, Arkansas was offered for his football services, as he was recruited by former assistants Jim Cheney and Michael Smith.

The Arkansas Razorbacks got perhaps one of the most intriguing prospects to join the football program Tuesday, as former Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Monte Harrison committed to play wide receiver for the Hogs, a team spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat.

Harrison also held offers from Nebraska, Indiana, Kentucky. Missouri and others coming out of high school. He turns 29-years-old on August 10, which is well before the season starts.

He committed to and signed with Nebraska, but opted to play baseball after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Harrison bounced around the minor leagues for a while before making his MLB debut on Aug. 4, 2020 with the Miami Marlins. In 32 games for the Marlins, he hit .170 with one home run and three RBI.

The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native was released by the Marlins on March 26, 2022 and signed with the Angels the following week on April 5. He was promoted to the MLB roster on June 24 and elected for free agency on Oct. 12.

Harrison joined the Brewers organization in Jan. 2023, but was released the following September.

Harrison is not the first professional athlete to join the college ranks, as former NBA star JR Smith played college golf for North Carolina A&T after his time in the NBA.