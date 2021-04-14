The NFL draft is creeping up fast now with just over two weeks until the first round begins.

Arkansas had five former Hogs participate in this year's Pro Day, a smaller number than usual considering all seniors had the option to return for another year.

Feleipe Franks, Rakeem Boyd, Jonathan Marshall, Jerry Jacobs and Xavier Kelly will all be waiting to hear their names called between April 29-May 1. Arkansas had two players drafted in the 2020 class (McTelvin Agim - 3rd rd, Kam Curl - 7th rd) and several more were picked up in free agency.

Here's where scouting and draft board experts think the Hogs could be taken in this year's draft: