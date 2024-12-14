Former Razorbacks transferring to SEC rivals

Two former Razorbacks will transfer to rival Southeastern Conference foes, they announced Saturday.

Sophomore tight end Luke Hasz and sophomore linebacker Brad Spence announced their intentions to transfer to Ole Miss and Texas, respectively. Hasz joins two other former Hogs who are transferring to Ole Miss in cornerback Jaylon Braxton and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.

A former four-star prospect from Bixby, Oklahoma, Hasz caught 26 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. As a freshman a year ago, he made 16 grabs for 253 yards and three scores in just five games.

Ironically, Hasz' best performance of the 2024 campaign came against the Rebels — a five-reception, 77-yard, touchdown outing in a 63-31 loss.