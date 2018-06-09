Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-09 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star TX ATH Joshua Foster Says He Could See Himself on the Hill After OV

Cidbeixwdvax6thricel
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

One of the most common things recruits say following visits to Arkansas is how much nicer the area is than they thought.That was the case again this weekend with Newton (Texas) three-star athlete J...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}