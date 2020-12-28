HawgBeat - Found a Home: Bishop working to lock up second corner spot

Sam Pittman seems to have settled on his No. 2 corner–at least for Thursday's bowl game. The Razorbacks have had a revolving door at the position opposite junior Montaric Brown but with redshirt sophomore LaDarrius Bishop's play against Alabama, he may have locked the role down heading into the Texas Bowl and the offseason.

Bishop, a former 4-star out of Ashdown, Arkansas, tallied seven tackles in 71 snaps versus the tide, the most he's ever played or contributed in a game. He was targeted six times, giving up five receptions but only 37 yards.

"I think we found a home for him," Pittman said. "I think he’s going to be a really good corner for us. Obviously he has the speed to play out there, so we’re really pleased with him. We’ll obviously see what happens in the bowl game, but I do believe it’s hard to find cover corners and I think he could be a really good one."

Praised as one of the quickest members of the team, Bishop started the season mostly contributing on special teams, but he took the role in stride.

"He’s got elite speed and he can make plays once he has confidence in him," junior linebacker Bumper Pool said Monday. "He started on special teams in gunner position and he’s killed it. He’s taken that confidence from special teams and put it on the defensive side of the ball.”