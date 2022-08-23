Four Arkansas players voted preseason All-SEC by coaches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks had four players named to the preseason All-SEC teams voted on by the coaches Tuesday.

Safety Jalen Catalon, linebacker Bumper Pool and center Ricky Stromberg were named preseason First Team All-SEC, while offensive guard Brady Latham was selected to the third-team offense.

Catalon now has All-American recognition from the AP, The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News. He was also voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by the media.

The Mansfield, Texas, native finished with 46 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss despite playing in only six games last year.

Pool paced the Hogs with 125 total tackles in 2021, and he has 349 career tackles – ninth most all-time at Arkansas. He was voted to the preseason All-SEC Second Team by the media back in July.

Stromberg started all 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game last season. The media voted him a preseason All-SEC First Team player.

Latham started all 13 games last season, primarily at left guard. He was voted a preseason All-SEC third teamer by the media in July.

The Hogs will hit the gridiron for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 3, when Cincinnati comes to town. Kickoff for that game is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ESPN.