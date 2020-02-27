Every year the best of the best former college players head to the NFL Draft Combine in hopes of increasing their draft stock and impressing NFL scouts and coaches. This year, like most years, the SEC leads the way with 93 combine participants. The Arkansas Razorbacks have four who'll represent the program at the NFL combine this year: three graduates, McTelvin Agim, CJ O'Grady and De'Jon Harris, and one early departure, Kamren Curl. Since the beginning of the week, players have been completing measurements and physical tests of strength, as well as going through many rounds of interviews with coaches and media. Thursday through Sunday, players will run the 40-yard dash and do several other general and position-specific drills to test their abilities ahead of the draft, which begins on April 23. Want to watch some of your favorite former Razorbacks at the combine? Drills are shown live on the NFL Network and streamed on NFL.com. » Thursday, Feb 27: TE, QB, WR (2-3 p.m. CT)

» Friday, Feb 28: PK, ST, OL, RB (1:30-2:30 p.m. CT)

» Saturday, Feb 29: DL, LB (2-3 p.m. CT)

» Sunday, Mar 1: DB (12-1 p.m. CT)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 234

Arm Length: 31 3/8"

Hand Size: 9 3/8" De'Jon "Scoota" Harris led his high school to a state title his senior year and was named the New Orleans Advocate Offensive Player of the Year. Harris was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2016, playing in 12 games as a key reserve (37 tackles, two for loss). He started all 12 games in his sophomore and junior campaigns, leading the Razorbacks in tackles (115), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.5) in 2017 before leading the conference with 118 stops (nine for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups) as a junior. He was the team's top tackler for the third straight year in 2019 (101 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles in 12 starts) and a team captain. NFL Analysis: "Harris is most definitely a full-grown man when it comes to the physicality, frame and strength needed in the box. He plays with eyes past blockers and does a nice job of playing around or through them, constricting the gap with his downhill flow. However, he doesn't have much range and tends to play on skates when forced to make sudden, reactive movements in space. He offers very little third-down value and will need to shine on special teams to solidify a spot as a two-down backup at inside linebacker." NFL Scout Prospect Grade: 5.47 (Priority free agent)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 253

Arm Length: 33 5/8"

Hand Size: 10 1/8"

Bench Press Reps: 16 @ 225 O'Grady grew up in Fayetteville, as his father, the late Larry Marks, was a Razorback basketball player under head coach Nolan Richardson from 1988 to 1990. He was a top-100 national recruit but chose to stay home for college like his high school teammate and 2019 draft pick, linebacker Dre Greenlaw. His career started off with a bump in the road, however, as he redshirted his first year on campus and was suspended for a DWI arrest. O'Grady contributed in eight games in 2016 (3-63-21.0, one TD) but became a more regular part of the offense as a sophomore (21-132-6.3, two TDs, one start in 11 games). He was suspended again in 2018, missing two games but providing some solid production in 10 others (five starts, 30-400-13.3, six TDs). Then-Arkansas head coach Chad Morris announced in early November that O'Grady had left the program, citing a mutual agreement. He finished the 2019 campaign with 29 catches for 383 yards (13.2 per) and six TDs. NFL Analysis: "Flex tight end prospect with modest yardage production who managed to finish as Arkansas' all-time touchdown leader for tight ends ahead of NFL draft picks Hunter Henry, Jeremy Sprinkle, and D.J. Williams. O'Grady is an intriguing athlete with NFL ball skills, but he catches a developmental label both on and off the field. His talent is draft-worthy, but his flameout and departure from Arkansas at the end of the year will hurt his chances." NFL Scout Prospect Grade: 5.69 ((End of roster/practice squad)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 206

Arm Length: 32 5/8"

Hand Size: 8 4/8" Oklahoma native Kam Curl was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks, playing strong safety over the last two seasons. He led Arkansas with two interceptions in 2019 while also posting 76 stops, four for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. As a sophomore, he started the team's first 11 contests (53 tackles, five pass breakups) and then was suspended for the season finale after being seen socializing with Mississippi State's dance team before Arkansas' game against the Bulldogs. As a freshman, Curl played cornerback for the Hogs as an injury replacement for Ryan Pulley, recording 46 tackles and breaking up eight passes on the year. NFL Analysis: "Three-year starter with adequate size, instincts and competitiveness, but lacking speed and a plus position characteristic. Curl has experience in man coverage, but might be better suited as a split-safety where he can cover with his eyes more frequently than with his athleticism and speed. He'll come up to hit and tackle but doesn't have the frame or power to be an impactful run deterrent near the line of scrimmage. He has a chance to become a backup safety at some point if he has enough speed." NFL Scout Prospect Grade: 5.52 (End of roster/practice squad)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 309

Arm Length: 33 4/8"

Hand Size: 10 1/8" McTelvin "Sosa" Agim was the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year and All-American as a high school senior after racking up 24 sacks. The near five-star prospect enrolled a semester early and then played in all 13 games his freshman season with the Razorbacks, starting the final five (27 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks) to land on the SEC All-Freshman squad. Agim started 11 of 12 games played as a sophomore (37 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles). He led Arkansas with 10 tackles for loss in 12 starts in 2018, racking up 45 stops, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Agim topped his squad with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019, posting 39 total tackles and forcing a fumble in 12 starts. Agim was a team captain. NFL Analysis: "Agim is a work in progress with only one season as a full-time defensive tackle after playing defensive end previously. While his technique and fundamentals are still in a developmental stage as an interior defender, elements like hand placement and ball awareness are expected at defensive end, so it is a little disappointing they are behind. He has snap quickness to become a better one-gap penetrator and rush talent to build upon if he can attack with a better plan and more urgency. He's not strong enough to withstand NFL power at the point of attack so development of strength and technique will be critical if he is to become a rotational 4-3 defensive tackle." NFL Scout Prospect Grade: 5.88 (Backup/Special Teamer)