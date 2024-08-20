The Arkansas Razorbacks signed 17 scholarship freshmen in the 2024 recruiting class, and a handful of those newcomers are already primed to see action in their first season of college football.

Most of those freshmen were early enrollees in the spring, while three joined the team in the summer. All of them have now experienced their first fall camp, and they are currently going through the first week of classes while preparing for their first game against UAPB on Thursday, Aug. 29.

After going to all the fall camp (and spring) practices, HawgBeat has tabbed four freshmen who can make a true impact on the Razorbacks this fall.