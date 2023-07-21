Arkansas football was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West and the Razorbacks had four players selected to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media, the conference announced Friday morning.

In 2022, the Razorbacks were tabbed to finish third in the SEC West, even earning one first-place vote.

Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC West, receiving 165 of 291 first-place votes. The other 126 went to LSU (117), Texas A&M (1), Arkansas (3), Auburn (4) and Mississippi State (1). On the other side of the conference, Georgia received 265 votes to win the SEC East.

The Bulldogs are also picked to win the overall conference title, edging the Crimson Tide 181-62.

Arkansas' group of All-SEC selections is led by running back Raheim Sanders, who landed on the first team. Quarterback KJ Jefferson, cornerback Dwight McGlothern and offensive lineman Brady Latham were second-team picks.

Here's a look at the complete preseason media picks...