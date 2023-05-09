Four Razorbacks invited to NBA Draft Combine
Four Arkansas basketball players have received invites to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, which will span from May 15-21 in Chicago.
Freshmen Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr. were invited, along with junior guard Ricky Council IV.
This marks the sixth straight year Arkansas has had at least one player participate at the NBA Draft Combine.
Jaylin Williams attended last year, Moses Moody in 2021, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones went in 2020, Daniel Gafford went in 2019 and Jaylen Barford went in 2018.
NBA teams use the draft combine to take players’ physical and athletic measurements, conduct medical tests, perform interviews and do five on five drills to assess game aptitude and personality. The purpose is to help the teams get a more accurate representation of the overall quality of a player as they are now and project for the future.
There were 78 participants invited and Arkansas accounted for four of the 11 players invited from SEC teams.
Here's more on each Razorback who was invited and the full list of players invited:
Invites
Nick Smith Jr.
2022-23 Stats (17 games): 25.8 min, 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 37.6 fg%, 33.8 3fg%
Smith declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on March 29.
Though his draft stock likely took a hit with his lack of production in the NCAA Tournament, Smith is still a lock to be a first-round draft pick. With that virtual guarantee of millions, there was almost no point for Smith to return for another year and risk another potential knee injury situation like he dealt with this season.
Recent notable mock drafts:
ESPN - No. 12 overall to Oklahoma City Thunder
Bleacher Report - No. 12 overall to Oklahoma City Thunder
The Ringer - No. 11 overall to Oklahoma City Thunder
NBC Sports - No. 12 overall to Oklahoma City Thunder
NBADraft.Net - No. 11 overall to Orlando Magic
Anthony Black
2022-23 Stats (36 games): 34.8 min, 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 45.3 fg%, 30.1 3fg%
Declared for NBA Draft on April 13.
Black proved he can do it all as a 6-foot-7-inch point guard this year. He showed he can take over offensively if needed, place a beautiful pass from behind the arc right under the basket, play high-level defense and rebound.
Recent notable mock drafts:
ESPN - No. 8 overall to Washington Wizards
Bleacher Report - No. 6 overall to Orlando Magic
The Ringer - No. 7 overall to Washington Wizards
NBC Sports - No. 6 overall to Orlando Magic
NBADraft.Net - No. 7 overall to Indiana Pacers
Jordan Walsh
2022-23 Stats (36 games): 24.4 min, 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 43.3 fg%, 27.8 3fg%
Declared for NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.
While also a five-star McDonald's All-American, Walsh didn't have the season he might have hoped for. He provided glimpses of the player he can become with his high motor, strong defensive prowess, ability to fight for rebounds and a high ceiling as an offensive player.
Walsh told reporters after the UConn loss that the coaches have put a plan together for him to be able to maximize himself this summer. While that could mean anything, it seems like another year of development would help Walsh move from a likely second-round pick up to the first-round potential he has if all goes well.
ESPN - No. 52 overall to Phoenix Suns
Ricky Council IV
2022-23 Stats (36 games): 34.1 min, 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.1 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 43.3 fg%, 27.0 3fg%
Council declared for the NBA Draft on April 5.
After transferring to Arkansas from Wichita State, Council had a second team All-SEC season with the Razorbacks. He averaged just over 16 points per game and really built his draft stock up. The athleticism and ability to perform at a high level in almost every facet of the game should get him a call from a team if he chooses to go pro.
Defensive struggles, lack of a consistent 3-point shot and struggles down the stretch offensively could've hurt his case, but he should still be a second-round pick at the least.
Recent notable mock drafts:
ESPN - No. 42 overall to Charlotte Hornets
Bleacher Report - No. 34 overall to Charlotte Hornets
NBC Sports - No. 29 overall to Indiana Pacers
NBADraft.Net - No. 43 overall to Portland Trailblazers