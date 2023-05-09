Four Arkansas basketball players have received invites to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, which will span from May 15-21 in Chicago.

Freshmen Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr. were invited, along with junior guard Ricky Council IV.

This marks the sixth straight year Arkansas has had at least one player participate at the NBA Draft Combine.

Jaylin Williams attended last year, Moses Moody in 2021, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones went in 2020, Daniel Gafford went in 2019 and Jaylen Barford went in 2018.

NBA teams use the draft combine to take players’ physical and athletic measurements, conduct medical tests, perform interviews and do five on five drills to assess game aptitude and personality. The purpose is to help the teams get a more accurate representation of the overall quality of a player as they are now and project for the future.

There were 78 participants invited and Arkansas accounted for four of the 11 players invited from SEC teams.

Here's more on each Razorback who was invited and the full list of players invited: