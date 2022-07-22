 Four Arkansas Razorbacks Football Players Named to Preseason All-SEC teams
Four Razorbacks land on preseason All-SEC teams

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

Arkansas landed four players on the preseason All-SEC teams voted on by the media Friday.

Safety Jalen Catalon and center Ricky Stromberg were named to the first team, linebacker Bumper Pool earned second team honors and offensive lineman Brady Latham was named to the third team.

Despite having to sit out the final seven games of the year, Catalon still recorded 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He was an AP First-Team All-SEC selection after the 2020 season and entered last season as an AP preseason Second-Team All-American.

Catalon said on an episode of the Hog Pod that he felt emotional getting back on the field for spring ball.

“Throughout the spring it was an emotional moment for me when I got back on the field for the first time," Catalon said. "Some people just looked at it as a spring practice, but for me I looked at it as this is an opportunity.”

Stromberg returns for his third season as Arkansas' primary center. During his AP Second-Team All-SEC campaign last season, he gave up just three sacks and had a 78.9 run blocking grade on the season according to Pro Football Focus.

He anchored the Arkansas offensive line that led all Power 5 schools with 227.8 rush yards per game. He helped block for three games that the Hogs ran for more than 300 yards in (Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State).

Pool is just 60 tackles away from taking over as the leading-tackler in Razorback football history. His 125 tackles last season were a team-high and ranked No. 10 in the country. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors from the AP and the coaches last season.

"Bumper Pool is what I would call a super senior, coming back, COVID senior year had 120 tackles at his linebacker position," Pittman said Wednesday. "Great leader. Great kid. I believe if he stays healthy he'll be the all-time leading tackler in the history of the University of Arkansas."

Latham started all 13 games in 2021-22, lining up primarily at left guard. The Jenks, Okla., native played 890 snaps and earned an 81.7 pass blocking grade throughout the season, racking up seven games with a pass blocking grade of 80.0 or higher according to PFF.

First Team

OFFENSE

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

DEFENSE

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second Team

OFFENSE

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

DEFENSE

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIALISTS

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

