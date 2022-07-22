Four Razorbacks land on preseason All-SEC teams

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Arkansas landed four players on the preseason All-SEC teams voted on by the media Friday.

Safety Jalen Catalon and center Ricky Stromberg were named to the first team, linebacker Bumper Pool earned second team honors and offensive lineman Brady Latham was named to the third team.

Despite having to sit out the final seven games of the year, Catalon still recorded 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He was an AP First-Team All-SEC selection after the 2020 season and entered last season as an AP preseason Second-Team All-American.

Catalon said on an episode of the Hog Pod that he felt emotional getting back on the field for spring ball.

“Throughout the spring it was an emotional moment for me when I got back on the field for the first time," Catalon said. "Some people just looked at it as a spring practice, but for me I looked at it as this is an opportunity.”

Stromberg returns for his third season as Arkansas' primary center. During his AP Second-Team All-SEC campaign last season, he gave up just three sacks and had a 78.9 run blocking grade on the season according to Pro Football Focus.

He anchored the Arkansas offensive line that led all Power 5 schools with 227.8 rush yards per game. He helped block for three games that the Hogs ran for more than 300 yards in (Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State).

Pool is just 60 tackles away from taking over as the leading-tackler in Razorback football history. His 125 tackles last season were a team-high and ranked No. 10 in the country. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors from the AP and the coaches last season.

"Bumper Pool is what I would call a super senior, coming back, COVID senior year had 120 tackles at his linebacker position," Pittman said Wednesday. "Great leader. Great kid. I believe if he stays healthy he'll be the all-time leading tackler in the history of the University of Arkansas."

Latham started all 13 games in 2021-22, lining up primarily at left guard. The Jenks, Okla., native played 890 snaps and earned an 81.7 pass blocking grade throughout the season, racking up seven games with a pass blocking grade of 80.0 or higher according to PFF.