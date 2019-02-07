There were no surprises for Razorbacks fans when the NFL releases the final combine invite list but they might've been very surprised to see how scouts and analysts graded the four Razorbacks who've elected to enter the draft. Arkansas had just three players invited in 2018, Austin Allen, Frank Ragnow and Henre' Toliver.

Leading the group was the least productive player of the group, defensive tackle Armon Watts who finally broke out in his fifth and final year as a Hog. Watts was graded as a 5.7, meaning they think he has a chance to be an NFL starter.

Watts was a 3-star coming out of high school in St. Louis, Missouri and he rode the pine during Bielema's tenure on the Hill. He ended up having the most sacks for a defensive tackle in the SEC and tallied 49 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and three quarterback hits. Watts was graded as a 5.7, meaning they think he has a chance to be an NFL starter.

The most surprising grade was that of Ryan Pulley, who still had a year of eligibility remaining with Arkansas but decided to enter the draft anyways. He received a 0.0, which in NFL terms means they don't believe he'll be on an NFL roster next season, however, plenty of ungraded prospects improve their stock with their NFL combine performances.

Pulley was, for what it's worth, the team's most reliable defensive back, racking up 37 tackles, 3 interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 6 batted passes. He did however miss the last game of the season, as well as a couple starts during the season due to breaking team rules.

Dre Greenlaw and Hjalte Froholdt appear pretty accurately graded right now for their accomplishments during their time in Fayetteville. Greenlaw started all four years and despite battling injuries his whole career so far, it's hard to imagine the linebacker group without his solid presence. He had 80 tackles and two interceptions in 2018. Froholdt was consistently the Razorbacks highest-graded offensive lineman week in and week out by ProFootballFocus and his eligibility running out leaves a huge gap for someone to fill in 2019.

Every Razorbacks will have their shot at improving their grade and it's still hard to predict where they'll go in the draft based on these grades. In 2018, Toliver was graded 4.9, Ragnow was a 5.7, like Watts, and Austin Allen was also a 4.9. Ragnow went with the 20th pick in the 1st round of the 2018 draft to the Detroit Lions while Toliver and Allen went undrafted.