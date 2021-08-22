Four-star Anthony Black has two official visits locked in

As he starts his senior year of high school, the four-star prospect mentioned Arkansas , Baylor , Duke , Georgia , Gonzaga, Kansas and Oklahoma State as programs heavily involved with him right now. He has official visits locked in with Georgia and Gonzaga.

Anthony Black is one of the many highly recruited prospects in Texas this year and leads a recruitment that spans coast to coast. After a terrific summer with 3-D Empire, the 6-foot-6 guard is ready to start taking the next step in his recruitment.

Arkansas: “They just put a big guard in the lottery of the draft. They watch my games and then break them down and send it to me. I read it, study it, and then we have a call about it. It just shows how focused they are in recruiting and that I’m a priority.”

Baylor: “I’ve known the coaching staff there for a long time. They just started recruiting me heavily about a month ago. They talk about how they like to play with multiple guards on the floor at the same time and they just let their guards rock. The combination of that and the winning culture is a plus for them.”

Duke: “Growing up, everybody wants to be good enough to play for Duke. I have a good relationship with coach [Jon] Scheyer. If you go to Duke, you’re solidified as one of the top freshmen.”

Georgia: “With them, coach [Tom] Crean is so detail-oriented and he’s so intentional with the stuff he does to develop his players. He was showing me a bunch of workout stuff before and after that they did and how it translates. They just take development to a different level.”

Gonzaga: “They do a good job with their point guards. I like how they play really fast and with a lot of ball screens. It seems like a fun place to play. That’s my type of playing style. I have a great relationship with them, and they have my playing style.”

Kansas: “It’s just a prestigious school and a lot of great players have come through there. They know how to develop players and win a lot of games.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike [Boynton], his relationship with his players is on a different level. He’s just a great coach and a great person. He’s just told me to make the best decision for me. He’s not even trying to stress me to go there. He’s just a good person. Cade Cunningham went there and we have some similarities in our game, so that’s comforting to know.”