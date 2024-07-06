The Little Rock native made his announcement during a ceremony at Parkview High School with his teammate — three-star athlete Monterrio Elston — who committed to Kansas State.

Robinson, a native of Little Rock and Parkview High School, was seriously considering Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oregon and LSU.

The Arkansas football team was outmatched in the battle for another talented in-state recruit on Saturday, as four-star safety Omarion Robinson announced his commitment to Oklahoma over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas received Robinson's second visit, as he traveled to Fayetteville the weekend of June 7. He traveled to LSU on May 31, then saw Oregon and Oklahoma the weekends after. The Razorbacks made a strong push for Robinson during that official visit, but it wasn't enough to sway the elite athlete to stay home.

Robinson's decision is the latest in a string of misses by the Arkansas coaching staff to build a fence around the state and keep exceptional talent home. Just over two weeks ago, the Hogs lost out on four-star lineman Carius Curne, who committed to LSU on June 20.

On top of the loss of Curne, Robinson is the second four-star in the state of Arkansas to head to Oklahoma. He joins Bauxite's Marcus Wimberly, who committed to the Sooners on April 6.

In total, Arkansas has 16 commitments in the class of 2025. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.