The commitment was announced on White's Twitter page Monday and he confirmed it to HawgBeat. White tagged Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson in the tweet.

The commitment train keeps rolling for Arkansas, as the Razorbacks gained the commitment of 5.8 four-star athlete Noreel White of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete chose Arkansas over offers from Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

Originally dropping a top 5 of Florida State, Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas, White took a second unofficial visit to Fayetteville in 2023 over the weekend.

White is listed by Rivals as a wide receiver, but he plays on both offense and defense for St. Martin High School and he is expected to play defense for the Razorbacks. According to his Twitter account, last season on offense he posted 1,109 all-purpose yards — 650 of those being receiving and 255 rushing — and 13 total touchdowns. Defensively, he made 55 tackles and intercepted three passes.

White is the third commitment for Arkansas in the class of 2024, joining defensive linemen Kavion Henderson and Dion Stutts.