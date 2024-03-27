Advertisement
Four-star defensive back Jarcoby Hopson sets official visit to Arkansas

Arkansas has another highly-rated prospect heading back to campus as 2025 four-star safety Jarcoby Hopson announced his plans to take an official visit to Arkansas.

Ranked the No. 120 player in the country, Hopson has an offer list that includes several SEC teams, including Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Tennessee.

