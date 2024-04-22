A week after landing its first transfer commitment in big man Zvonimir Ivisic, Arkansas picked up its first class of 2024 prospect under head coach John Calipari in four-star forward Karter Knox according to multiple reports on Monday.

A 6-foot-5, 226-pound wing from Georgia, Knox originally chose Kentucky over offers from Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Texas and others.

"The last two weeks, I've spent time with my family to figure out my next steps," Knox said in a statement following his commitment. "I've decided to commit to the University of Arkansas and play for Coach Calipari.

"Throughout my whole recruiting process, Coach Cal always said he wants to make me a pro, and I trust that he will do that for me at Arkansas. I also have a great relationship with (Kenny Payne), so getting to play for two coaches I admire is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to getting there, getting to work and bringing a championship to Fayetteville."

The younger brother of former Kentucky standout and current NBA player Kevin Knox II, Karter brings a true three-level scoring punch to the Razorbacks' roster with a frame built for the physical SEC. In fact, it's one trait that Calipari specifically pointed out as crucial for potential recruits.

"Physical toughness and physicality matter more now than ever before," Calipari said on April 10. "Now, you can have freshmen, but they better be physically tough."