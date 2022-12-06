Below, he spoke with Rivals about the latest in his recruitment.

Class of 2024 wing Jalen Shelley is one of the more interesting prospects in the junior class and a player that Rivals will be keeping extremely close tabs on throughout his high school season. His potential and upside are reflected in his ranking, and college coaches are also starting to check into it.

Programs in pursuit: “Auburn, Arkansas and LSU are the main ones talking to me the most right now.”

Auburn: “They’ve started to pick it up. They call and check in every once in a while. The coaches say they like me as a player and they talk about their program.”

Arkansas: “The coaching staff calls me quite a bit and they fill me in on info about the school. We’re just building a relationship. They call or text every day and there’s multiple coaches in contact with me.”

LSU: “They’re always calling or texting me just to give me information about their program. They’re always checking in on me and telling me about the school.”

Visits he’d like to take: “Texas for sure, and North Carolina.”