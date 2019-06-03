On May 8th, Eric Musselman and his staff extended an offer to four-star Che Evans. The 77th ranked player in the 2020 class was excited to receive an offer from the Hogs and about a week after getting his offer, booked an official visit to Fayetteville starting June 8th.

"I'm looking forward to the official visit, I'm really excited," Evans told HawgBeat.com. Evans' AAU coach has a relationship with Eric Musselman, so once he took the Arkansas job, there was mutual interest from both sides which resulted in an offer for Evans.

Prior to the Arkansas offer, Evans had UCLA in his final six. That six changed when Steve Alford was let go and the Hogs offered. Evans had the Arkansas staff courtside for a matchup with Woodz Elite in April. Evans shot 5-6 from the field and said: "The staff said they like that I could shoot the ball and they really like my athleticism."

The others schools in Evans' final six are Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, Boise State, and TCU. He's already taken an official visit to Boise State last November. His camp told HawgBeat.com that he has other visits in the works but nothing is set in stone yet.

