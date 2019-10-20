Four-star Linebacker Trio from Whitehaven HS Recap Arkansas Officials
It was a big weekend for the Arkansas football staff hosting No.11 Auburn and three much-needed 4-star linebackers on campus for their official visits.
Hailing from Memphis, the Whitehaven High School trio of Arkansas commit Martavius French, Bryson Eason and Mississippi State commit Tamarion McDonald spent 48 hours on the Hill hosted by Tennessee natives Shamar Nash and Trey knox. The trio are coming off official visits to Tennessee last weekend with official visits to Mississippi State and (maybe) Memphis on deck.
All three recapped their visit to Arkansas with Rivals on Saturday:
Committed to Arkansas since July, French was just excited to get back in Fayetteville again and get some of his lingering questions answered by John Chavis and the staff.
“The visit was nice," French said. "We had a good time down here, so that could play a big role for us. We got to spend time with the players and the coaching staff, they’re pretty cool. A lot of them are from Memphis or know people from Memphis so that makes everything better too.
“The Catfish Hole was the highlight. The fans had me smiling, that was nice. Seeing Canaan again, just being down here again, that made me happy.”
While on campus, the Hog targets of course took in the 51-10 routing on Saturday afternoon but the coaches did their best to sell their rebuild, just like they did with their historic 2019 class.
“We went to Coach Morris’s house after the game and they told us, ‘Y’all saw the result today, only you guys can help make it better,’" French said. "So we were talking about that, signing into this class and making it better.”
The no.180-ranked player in the nation, despite his commitment, is keeping his options open as the Razorbacks struggle through an early 2-5 start to the 2019 season and his . teammates also look for their next home.
“I just want to go to a place where I can play, not necessarily play early but I want to go to a place where I’ve got the coach’s trust and he’s got my trust."
As far as what French would tell fans about continuing to take visits:
“It’s just all a part of recruitment," French said. "I'm just trying to make sure I make the right choice for me."
