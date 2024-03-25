After committing to Arkansas on Feb. 7, Curne announced his decision on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Arkansas lost a key piece of its recruiting class on Monday as four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne de-committed from the Razorbacks.

Curne, who ranked as the No. 206 player in the country according to Rivals in the class of 2025, holds offers from Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and others in addition to the Razorbacks.

The Marion native committed to Arkansas after taking a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 20. He saw Ole Miss a week later on Jan. 27.

With the loss of Curne, Arkansas now sits with four commitments in the class of 2025.