 HawgBeat - Four-Star OL, Major Arkansas Target Connor Stroh Breaks Down Top 5 Schools
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-29 12:33:33 -0500') }} football

Four-Star OL, Major Arkansas Target Connor Stroh Breaks Down Top 5 Schools

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
One of the nation's best offensive line prospects has narrowed his list of schools to five Friday.

Connor Stroh jumped into the 2023 Rivals250 following a strong junior season at Frisco-Wakeland (Texas), racking up an impressive 18 FBS offers from schools across the country.

After visits everywhere from California to the Sunshine State of Florida, Stroh is keeping five schools under consideration as he moves into the next stage of his recruitment.

With Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M pegged as the remaining contenders for the 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle's services, Stroh has all but nixed the prospect of new entrants into the race.

"I have already had schools contact me since I decided on my top five, and I have chosen to be honest and not accept the offers so as not to waste anyone’s time," Stroh said.

Below, the four-star offensive tackle breaks down what he likes about each top contender:

{{ article.author_name }}