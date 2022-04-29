Four-Star OL, Major Arkansas Target Connor Stroh Breaks Down Top 5 Schools

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

One of the nation's best offensive line prospects has narrowed his list of schools to five Friday.

Connor Stroh jumped into the 2023 Rivals250 following a strong junior season at Frisco-Wakeland (Texas), racking up an impressive 18 FBS offers from schools across the country.

After visits everywhere from California to the Sunshine State of Florida, Stroh is keeping five schools under consideration as he moves into the next stage of his recruitment.