Jackson, a left-handed quarterback ranked No. 16 in the country according to Rivals, made his pledge public on a live video on Instagram.

Arkansas' signal caller in the class of 2024 has been found, as the Hogs gained the commitment of Montgomery, Alabama, four-star quarterback KJ Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson took two visits to Fayetteville before making his decision, once on June 12, 2022, and again on April 4. He chose the Hogs over North Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky and others.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos offered Jackson on Feb. 22, shortly after taking over the position from Kendal Briles, who left for the same job at TCU.

Jackson told HawgBeat the most important part of his decision is because he believes he can win at Arkansas.

"The most important thing, which should be number one for everybody is I just want to win," Jackson said. "I like to win football games. So that's the most important thing to me. And then after that, I would say it's a place that's going to develop me so I can be the best player there and I can thrive in that environment."

In his junior campaign for St. James Academy in Alabama, Jackson helped lead his team to a 13-2 record last season, capped off with a 3A State Championship win over Piedmont High School. He threw for 2,813 yards, finding the end zone 42 times. He also added six scores on the ground on 77 carries for 171 yards.

Jackson is the first quarterback in the state of Alabama to commit to Arkansas since Daulton Hyatt in the class of 2017. He joins defensive end Kavion Henderson, defensive tackle Dion Stutts, athlete Noreel White and athlete JuJu Pope in the class of 2024 for the Razorbacks.