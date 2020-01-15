So with just a few weeks until Signing Day, Hornsby is busy sorting through his options. But instead of taking visits this weekend, he will be playing in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Rivals.com caught up with him at the event to breakdown his recruitment heading into the crucial last few weeks.

HONOLULU -- As one of the highest ranked unsigned prospects in the country, things are happening fast and furious for uncommitted four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby. With Baylor and Arkansas in the mix, Hornsby has seen quite a bit of coaching turnover among his options.

"I'm still talking to Baylor, Georgia, Purdue, Maryland and Arkansas."

Official visits: "I'm going to Arkansas next weekend and that's still the plan."

Message from new staff: "Me and Coach (Kendal) Briles have a good relationship and he thinks I can come in and be a great player in their offense. They have been trying to find a quarterback and they will let me compete for the job."

Fit in Arkansas offense: "I think I would fit perfectly. They have some good receivers they need to get the ball to."

Relationship with Briles: "We have known each other since he was at Houston and we have kept that relationship strong."

Visit expectations: "I really want to see how Arkansas is, the school, the facilities and what they can do to make me a better player and a better man. This is going to be my first time there, so there's a lot to see and learn."

Impact of grad transfer QB: "That wouldn't impact my decision at all. They haven't said anything about that, though."

Last official: "It will be either Baylor or Georgia."

Georgia: "Now that Jake Fromm left, they want to take another quarterback. I've been talking to them for a while, but the communication wasn't that strong. Since they found out Jake was leaving the conversations have picked up and started to get more serious. We are talking more."

Georgia's pitch: "They need a guy. Sometimes a school will take a quarterback just to have a body, but they want someone to come compete and I want to a go to a place where I"m needed and I feel needed by them."

Baylor: "Coach (Matt) Rhule leaving sort of threw everything up into the air with them. I still have a good relationship with the coaches that are there. We talk every day. I have no idea who is going to get the job."

Announcement plans: "I plan on announcing a decision on Signing Day."