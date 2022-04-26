Four-star RB Dante Dowdell closing in on commitment
SPRING, Texas — Picayune (Miss.) four-star running back Dante Dowdell had a huge junior season on the field, and the recruiting interest has followed with major Power Five programs heavily involved...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news