Four-star Rivals250 athlete commits to Arkansas

The Rivals250 Texarkana, Texas, native chose the Hogs over Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas but also held offers from Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others. Prevo visited Fayetteville for the Texas game Nov. 16.

After winding down his list of schools earlier in November, 2026 four-star athlete Dequane Prevo finally decided on the Arkansas Razorbacks as his future home Sunday evening.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 164-pounds, Prevo recorded 1,039 yards and 15 total touchdowns on 47 receptions through 10 games for Liberty-Eylau High School. That works out to 22.1 yards per catch and 103.9 yards per game.

Following Prevo's pledge, Arkansas now has 11 commitments in the class of 2026. He joins defensive end Colton Yarbrough and defensive back Tay Lockett as four-stars in the group.

