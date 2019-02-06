"I'm a Trojan," Otey told Rivals.com on Monday night before officially revealing his commitment on Tuesday. "I made the decision because of they have great academics and their athletics are great as well. It's a great opportunity for me."

USC's start to National Signing Day got off to a nice start on Wednesday morning as four-star Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman defensive back Adonis Otey flipped to the Trojans from Arkansas. Otey, who had been pledged the the Razorbacks since the summer, became a priority target for USC since the holiday dead period ended early last month.

Things came together quickly between the Trojans and Otey, with an offer leading to an official visit and then a commit all in less than a month. He said he developed a quick bond with the USC coaches, including defensive assistants Joe DeForest and Greg Burns.

"They reached out to me and we hit it off right away," Otey said. "Since then we have gotten pretty close and they've told me a lot about how they want to use me. They see me fitting in great and having a chance to play early."



A two-way player at the high school level, Otey said the USC coaches have praised his versatility and think that might help him get on the field earlier.

"They think I can play corner but they said they're excited to get me out there and see my skillset," Otey said. "I can't wait to get there and get to work."

After making the first trip of his life to California for his official visit last month, Otey said he knew he had found his new home.

"Going to L.A. for my visit was great," Otey said. "You can't go wrong with L.A. and I just felt the vibe from the moment I got there. It's far from home but that's not something I'm worried about. I know I"ll get used to it pretty fast."



Trojans fans and coaches can also credit former Oregon defensive back Ugo Amadi with an assist on Otey's recruitment. Otey said Amadi going from Nashville to Oregon and having a great career with the Ducks helped open his eyes to what the Pac-12 has to offer.

"Ugo had a great career and for me to be able to follow in his footsteps means a lot," Otey said.

Otey said it was tough to tell the Arkansas coaches of his decision, but in the end they respected his choice to reverse course.

"I just told them hanks for recruiting but I see myself being elsewhere," Otey said.

Otey, who will enroll in June, becomes the third defensive back to commit to USC over the past two days, joining three-stars Jayden Williams and Dorian Hewett. He's the first player USC has signed from the state of Tennessee since five-star wide receiver Patrick Turner in 2005.



