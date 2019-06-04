News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 09:16:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star UTSA commit Kelin Burrle still coveted by SEC, Big 12 teams

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kelin Burrle made the eye-opening move to commit to UTSA around this time a year ago. To this day, he has yet to truly waver from that pledge.Burrle holds offers from the likes of LSU and Texas A&M...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}