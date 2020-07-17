HawgBeat - Four-star WR Jayden Thomas turns focus to five schools

His recruitment started early and the end could now be in sight.

Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas got going with the recruiting process his freshman year, and now, just weeks before his senior year is set to begin, he has turned his focus to five schools.

"I am down to Georgia, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Michigan and Penn State," said Thomas. "Those are the schools I am pretty much locked in on now. I don't really see the list changing, so I would say there is a very good chance that when I commit and sign, it will be with one of these schools."

Due to COVID-19, Thomas has not been able to take any spring or summer visits. Out of his five finalists, he has only taken trips to Athens and South Bend. He has been able to connect with all five coaching staffs though in other ways.

"For the last few months, I have been talking to coaches from all five schools almost every day. I have had zoom calls, face-time calls, constant texts and all that with all of these schools.

"I just had a long virtual tour with Arkansas Wednesday and I have done virtual tours with all the schools too. I would love to get out and take visits to all five schools, but if it doesn't work out, I have been able to find out a lot about the schools already."

There is no decision timeline for Thomas. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound playmaker would like to take visits first, but with the future of visits uncertain this fall, he is just going to push forward and make a decision when he feels ready.

"I am thinking it will happen sometime during the season," Thomas said of a commitment. "I could wait and do it December 22, to honor my mom on her birthday, but I am not sure yet.

"If I find out we can take visits this fall, then I will likely at least wait until after the visits. If we can't take visits, then we will just see how I feel. It could come a little sooner or later."

What Thomas will base his decision with or without visits is relationships and the fit he said. Thomas is a two-sport star at Pace Academy and he would love the opportunity to play both football and baseball on the next level.

Arkansas and Michigan have both confirmed with him that playing both is on the table.

"That is a big deal to me," said Thomas. "Being able to play both sports will be a factor into my decision. Meeting with the coaches from Arkansas and Michigan about both sports does make them stand out a little more to me.

"I would not say I have a real order or anything, but those two schools do stand out because of that."

When asked about his finalists, and why the Razorbacks, Bulldogs, Wolverines, Irish and Nittany Lions were the five remaining, he said there are a lot of common factors; like relationships, how the schools recruit him and the athletic and academic opportunity at each school.

He did make a statement about each of his favorites to give an idea why the stand out.

ARKANSAS: "They are coming at me hard to play both sports. I loved my virtual visit this week."

GEORGIA: "It is close to home, I love coach Hankton and I have visited a lot."

MICHIGAN: "Coach Harbaugh and coach Gattis have a close relationship with me and they are wanting me to play both sports."

NOTRE DAME: "I have grown a close relationship with coach Alexander and coach Rees. They have been pushing hard for me too."

PENN STATE: "The connection I have with coach Stubblefield is what stands out most."