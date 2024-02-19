FAYETTEVILLE — The 22nd season of the Dave Van Horn era at Arkansas began with a series victory over James Madison, as the No. 2 Diamond Hogs (3-1) secured a 4-0 win over the Dukes (1-3) in Game 4 on Monday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Freshman left-hander Colin Fisher out Noble, Oklahoma, earned the start for Arkansas and he was nearly perfect. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound hurler tossed five scoreless innings and gave up just three hits while striking out four and walking none.

Four of Fisher's five innings pitched started with one-pitch outs. He threw 63 total pitches and 38 of them were strikes.

"He actually stayed under his pitch count," Van Horn said postgame. "We could have sent him back out if we wanted to but we just felt like five was enough. You know, we didn’t know. If he’d had to work out of a couple of jams and he’d have only been able to go four innings with 70-75 pitches we’d have got him. But he threw low 60s it seemed like. He looked like he was in pretty good control out there."

Veterans Will McEntire and Koty Frank combined for three innings of scoreless relief, while Kansas transfer left hander Stone Hewlett closed things down in the ninth.

Arkansas was not particularly successful with runners on base, as the Hogs were 4-16 at the plate with runners on. The Razorbacks left eight total batters on base and they were 1-3 with the bases loaded on the afternoon.

Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy was the only Arkansas play with multiple hits (2) and Ben McLaughlin's two RBIs from a first inning single led the team.

"We’ve got to start picking up some runs when we have an opportunity, and a lot of times it’s with two outs," Van Horn said. "That’s how you build up a lead or catch up. But yeah, just good win. It’s a big difference between winning three out of four and winning 2-2 in an opening series like this."