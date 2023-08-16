After fielding a secondary that allowed the most passing yards per game of any FBS team last season, Arkansas needed to revamp its secondary.

First-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson returned a handful of starters and brought in plenty of talent via the transfer portal, especially at defensive back, but it's freshman Jaylon Braxton who has been turning as many heads as the any newcomer on defense to this point in fall camp.

Braxton was a 5.8 four-star prospect coming out of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, and he was the second-highest recruit in the Razorbacks' 2023 class. He enrolled early and went through spring practices in Fayetteville, and now he's taking first and second team reps at cornerback in fall camp.

As a freshman battling with veteran transfers and older returning talent, being able to run with the 1s and 2s would probably put you ahead of expectations.

"He’s still a freshman,' Woodson said. "So to be a freshman competing with the twos and getting limited reps with the ones, that’s a good spot to be in."

Woodson added that it's hard to say Braxton is ahead of expectations until they see him in live game action, but Braxton is excelling with the task at hand.

Ranked the No. 208 overall player in the nation for the 2023 class, Braxton was a do-it-all guy in high school. He caught 41 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns while also totaling 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions.

It's also worth noting Braxton also returned punts and had one touchdown as a returner, and he's emerged as a strong candidate to return punts and even kicks for the Hogs.

"Jaylon Braxton can fly," secondary coach Deron Wilson said Aug. 7. "He has really good change of direction. He’s mature and he wants to be a really good player. He has all the potential in the world. He has a shot to be a good player in this conference — a really good player in this conference."

Coming in and being able to battle for a starting spot on defense and on special teams is no easy feat, and it's just a testament to Braxton's work ethic.

"I like his work ethic," defensive back Lorando Johnson said. "Every day he's ready to work. No matter if something bad happens at practice, he's going to keep getting better regardless."

There's still plenty of time for Braxton to work his way up the ladder ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.