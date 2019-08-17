**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — With the left side of its offensive line on the mend, Arkansas has experimented with a few difference pieces to fill the holes.

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Myron Cunningham started and got all of the first-team reps at left tackle, but head coach Chad Morris said Colton Jackson (foot) should return to practice next week.

Kirby Adcock has been getting most of the first-team work at left guard since Austin Capps had knee surgery in the middle of the week. Although Capps is expected to return for Week 1, the Razorbacks are keeping their options open and even gave true freshman Ricky Stromberg a shot in the scrimmage.

He started at left guard, but moved to right guard after one series. Senior defensive tackles McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith beat him a few times, but Morris was still pleased with what he showed and said he couldn’t wait to assess the film.

“Ricky has had a really good camp,” Morris said. “He’s very, very athletic. We just wanted to see what he could do in a scrimmage situation. He made some mistakes and got beat a few times, but he did some really good things.”

Center Ty Clary, who was beside him on every play, doesn’t even need to watch the film to know what kind of day Stromberg had. He was really complementary of the 6-foot-4, 266-pound freshman who got thrown into the fire.

“He really stepped up big today, man,” Clary said. “It's hard as a freshman to come in and play O-line because you're 18, 19 years old going against 21-, 22-year-olds, but I think he was ready mentally.

“He came in and knew he wanted to fight. He wanted to play hard. He had a heck of a day. I'm really proud of that guy right now.”

Despite being by far the lightest offensive lineman of the group, Stromberg did not show any fear going up against the Razorbacks’ veteran defensive tackles.

That was Clary’s biggest takeaway from his performance.

“You can't dock him at all on effort,” Clary said. “That's what it is. He is going full force every play. He's going to give it his all.”