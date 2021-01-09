HawgBeat - Freshman Williams makes impact felt on the glass

The Razorbacks got their first win without senior Justin Smith on Saturday afternoon, hammering Georgia 99-69. Arkansas had been missing Smith's inside presence versus Missouri and Tennessee but Jaylin Williams, off the. bench, made his impact felt in his place.

Out-rebounding the Bulldogs 40-30 overall, the Hogs relied on the true freshman to haul in nine–a team high–and four of them on the offensive glass. He also went 1-2 from the field.

On top of helping the Hogs in Smith's absence, Williams was also covering for Connor Vanover who Musselman said was a mismatch too easily exploited by Georgia early in both halves. Vanover and Smith combine for more than 14 boards per game.

Williams played 20 minutes against the Dawgs, double his season average and his nine boards are a new season high. His second best game on the boards was early in the season versus Lipscomb–he posted seven in 18 minutes.

"Really, I'm just stepping in and doing whatever the team needs for me to do, if that's scoring, if that's rebounding, making shots, whatever it is," Williams said post-game. "I'm just trying to step in and do whatever I can to help the team.

Head coach Eric Musselman had high praise for the Arkansas native and 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year.

"Jaylin Williams, phenomenal on the glass," Musselman said. "Phenomenal. He took a charge. Turnovers were a little high, but we’ll continue to work with him. And plus 29 when he’s on the floor. I thought Jaylin was awesome."

Williams and Devo Davis both posted three turnovers and for Williams, it follows a four turnover game versus the Vols.

Both Davis and Williams mentioned post-game that they feel their roles include bringing the energy whenever they get their minutes.

"He just brings a lot of energy," Davis said of Williams. "We talk about it. Me and him are those two key guys that bring the energy to the team and help the team win."

It was a successful night for three of the Hogs' four freshmen and an encouraging sign as the Razorbacks head on the road for games versus LSU and Alabama.