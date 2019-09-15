FAYETTEVILLE — Signing one of the best classes in school history, Arkansas knew it was going to count on its freshmen this year and they leaned on them Saturday.

Five true freshmen were in the starting lineup and two more played significant snaps in the Razorbacks’ resounding 55-34 win over Colorado State.

“You first talk about all the hair you’re losing when you put those guys in there,” head coach Chad Morris said with a laugh. “That comes with it, though. … They’re all going to make mistakes. We’ve got to understand that and know we’ve got to respond when those things happened and it happened today.”

Not only did those freshmen respond against the Rams, but they provided highlights and key plays.