HawgBeat - Freshmen impact exceeding ranking expectations

Coming into the season with the 8th ranked recruiting class in the country, Arkansas fans expected the homegrown talent to contribute early. In the midst of an eight-game conference win streak, the three healthy freshmen are playing a crucial role in the Razorbacks’ success.

“There’s not many teams that are relying on three freshmen the way that we are,” Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman said in his post-game interview. “We’re not just relying on them in the SEC, but we’re relying on those guys to win. We’re relying on them to score baskets.”

Moses Moody has continued to play the most minutes on the team, while Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis have seen their minutes increase of late. During the eight-game span, Moody is averaging 32.8 minutes, 14.6 points, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Davis has added 24.8 minutes, 9.4 points, and 5.2 rebounds, while Williams is contributing 18.7 minutes, 4.6 points, and 4.7 rebounds. It should be noted, though, that Williams has been even more productive the last four games, averaging 24.2 minutes, 7.5 points, and 6.7 rebounds.

Out of teams currently ranked in the top-20, Arkansas is the only program to have three freshman playing 14+ minutes per game since conference play started.

The landscape of college basketball is shifting focus to on one-and-done NBA prospects and grad transfers. Musselman was at the forefront of the grad transfer movement in college basketball when he was at Nevada, and started signing high level high school talent in addition to those transfers.

Musselman’s philosophy is on full display at Arkansas, where the main rotation for the 20th ranked Razorbacks consists of three freshmen, two grad transfers, two former sit-out transfers, and a three-year player in Desi Sills. While some fans and analysts alike questioned Musselman’s ability to recruit and develop high school talent while he was at Nevada, this season the second-year Arkansas head coach is silencing those doubts.

There were seven schools ranked ahead of Arkansas in the 2020 recruiting class. How are their freshmen producing compared to Williams, Moody, and Davis?

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders use the same transfer and high school philosophy Arkansas does, as Beard landed coveted transfers Mac McClung and Marcus Santos-Silva, as well as the 7th ranked recruiting class. The class consisted of three four-stars, two of which were inside the top-40 of the Rivals rankings (Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy).

Burnett recently entered the transfer portal after making appearances in 12 games, where he averaged 17.7 minutes and 5.3 points. Peavy is still on the team and has cemented himself as a starter, averaging 19.9 minutes and 5.5 points a game. Esahia Nyiwe never appeared in a game and transferred to St. John’s.

The other freshmen, Chibuzo Agbo and Vladislav Goldin, average 5.9 and 5.3 minutes per game, respectively, while appearing in 16 and 6 games.

Tennessee

The Volunteers signed a heralded class that consisted of five-stars Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson alongside four-stars Corey Walker, Jr. and Malachi Wideman, earning them the 6th highest rated recruiting class in the country.

Springer and Johnson have been key to Tennessee’s success this season. Springer is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds and playing 24.8 minutes a game, while Johnson is averaging 10.1 and 2.9 in 23.5 minutes. Walker was injured in the pre-season and was recently cleared to play, but has yet to see the floor for the Vols. Wideman signed with the Vols for football, but was also a four-star basketball prospect. He has not seen the floor, either.

Arizona

Sean Miller and the Wildcats signed a whopping seven freshmen to their 2020 recruiting class, boosting their numbers to 5th nationally in the recruiting rankings.

A mixture of unranked international players and high school standouts in the States, the Wildcats heavily rely on three of their freshmen: Azuolas Tubelis, Bennedict Mathurin, and Dalen Terry. Kerr Kriisa joined the mix late this year after being ruled eligible by the NCAA.

Tubelis is the biggest contributor of the group, scoring 12.2 points and adding 6.8 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game. Mathurin is at 10.7 and 4.3 in 23.9 minutes, and Kriisa is at 5.8 in 21.5 in just six games. Terry averages 4.5 points in 20.9 minutes, although since Kriisa was ruled eligible he has played fewer than 18 minutes in 4 of 6 games.

The other three freshmen have barely appeared, if they’ve played at all.

Auburn

Auburn is another team that signed a big class with five incoming freshmen, including five-star Sharife Cooper, landing them the 4th ranked class in 2020. Because of roster turnover, the Tigers are in a rebuilding year and have one of the youngest rosters in college basketball, with an average of less than a year of experience per player.