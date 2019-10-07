News More News
Freshmen who could see increased roles for Hogs moving forward

A'Montae Spivey could get some playing time this season.
A'Montae Spivey could get some playing time this season.
FAYETTEVILLE — With extra time to prepare for Kentucky, Arkansas used part of its open week to give younger players an extended look at practice.

Head coach Chad Morris said the last 10-20 minutes of the Razorbacks’ three practices last week were spent focusing solely on freshmen and other young players who haven’t played much. That allowed the starters and high-usage players to get a small break, while also serving as coaches to their teammates.

It was a move made to hopefully get some of them ready for action later in the season, despite six of Arkansas’ seven remaining games being against SEC opponents.

“You very well could see a few more younger guys being able to get in,” Morris said. “I know that they’ve been getting a lot of reps at practice, so just kind of the game dictates that, the depth and how the guys in front of them are playing, but I anticipate some guys being able to continue to come on.”

Morris specifically mentioned safety Jalen Catalon and cornerback Malik Chavis as players who could see some playing time against Kentucky.

