The Arkansas baseball team has received its second portal commitment of the week, as Fresno State transfer outfielder Rocco Peppi announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound soon-to-be redshirt senior, Peppi finished the 2024 season with a slashline of .327/.392/.602 and 69 hits, 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Across 211 at-bats, Peppi struck out 28 times and walked another seven. According to D1Baseball, Peppi finished with a K rate of 11.4%.

Peppi's season-high hit total came against New Mexico (4-for-7) and Washington State (4-for-5), and the California native had 17 multi-hit performances.