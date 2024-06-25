Fresno State transfer outfielder commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas baseball team has received its second portal commitment of the week, as Fresno State transfer outfielder Rocco Peppi announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
A 5-foot-11, 200-pound soon-to-be redshirt senior, Peppi finished the 2024 season with a slashline of .327/.392/.602 and 69 hits, 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs.
Across 211 at-bats, Peppi struck out 28 times and walked another seven. According to D1Baseball, Peppi finished with a K rate of 11.4%.
Peppi's season-high hit total came against New Mexico (4-for-7) and Washington State (4-for-5), and the California native had 17 multi-hit performances.
Defensively, Peppi was a mainstay in left field during the 2024 season. He was perfect in the field, as he played through 56 total games without making a single error.
Before joining the Bulldogs, Peppi was a member of the Long Beach State baseball team (2022-23), where he was a Big West All-Conference Honorable Mention (2022) and combined for 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 63 RBIs across 108 games.
According to 64analytics, Peppi is the 25th-best player in the transfer portal. He joins fellow Arkansas commitments Charles Davalan (FGCU), Carson Hansen (Milwaukee), Maximus Martin (Georgia State), Logan Maxwell (TCU), Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State) and Kuhio Aloy (BYU) as part of the Hogs' offseason class.
