The 6-foot-4, 216-pound wide receiver performed well in his first game as a Razorback against Western Carolina, as he caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in an all-around excellent performance from the Hogs' passing attack.

In three seasons, TeSlaa caught 118 passes for 2116 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 17.9 yards per catch for the Chargers. After entering the transfer portal, TeSlaa received offers from programs like Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami (Fla.) and more before committing to Arkansas.

"Once I did move to receiver, man I would just do drills every day with my dad," TeSlaa said. "We would just go to the gym and do ball drills for half an hour a day and I feel like that’s honestly what helped me the most. Just getting reps, you know seeing the ball going to my hands and going up and getting the ball."

The jump to a different position paid off, as TeSlaa was recruited by Division II Hillsdale College, where he eventually committed. Still, some adjustment and preparation were required before he could make the jump into consistent playing time.

"Going into camps my senior year, I figured my talents were more suited at receiver," TeSlaa said Tuesday. "So I decided I was going to go to camps and start working as a receiver. So I was being recruited as a receiver."

In 2018, TeSlaa led Unity Christian to an MHSAA Division 5 State Title before earning a Division 4 semifinal appearance in 2019 — both years as the team's quarterback. But going into his senior year, TeSlaa knew he needed to make a change if he was going to play at the collegiate level.

Not long ago, Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was an overlooked quarterback prospect for Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville, Michigan. His path from signal caller to pass catcher was a unique one — and one that made him the player he is today.

"Yeah, as an offense I think we executed the passing game really well," TeSlaa said. "We went out there and I feel like we prepared really well. We knew what they were going to give us and we just took advantage of what they were giving us as a defense."

A particularly pleasing stat for the Arkansas offense was the lack of drops by the receivers, something that propelled the Razorbacks into a quick start with touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

"Yeah, we did have a total of zero drops on Saturday, which we were extremely happy with," TeSlaa said. "We've had drops here and there in practice obviously, but I felt like when we got to the game it was time to execute and everyone was locked in and making sure it was eyes on the ball to the hands. So obviously we were focused on it and it was cool to see everyone execute at a high level."

One of the most impressive plays by TeSlaa wasn't a catch or a touchdown he made, but a block he set on wide receiver Jaedon Wilson's 85-yard touchdown play.

"Yeah, I mean, that was something we knew that they were going to do going into practice," TeSlaa said. "That corner was going to trigger really hard, so I got off the ball and immediately got the corner, so I had to just get low and got my hands into him."

"At that point, he just kind of fell to his knees. I just took him to the ground and obviously Jaedon read that. He was able to use his speed up the seam and use his speed to his advantage. It was just something I was able to do because I basically knew it was coming because of how many reps."

With one game out of the way, it's easy to see why there was so much hype for TeSlaa in the offseason. The former quarterback possesses unique athletic traits that set him apart from others, something that could set him up for a huge statistical year.

But living up to hype and expectations isn't what got TeSlaa here in the first place. His path has been full of trial and error, something only a true lover of football could fight through.

"I’m excited," TeSlaa said. "I’m just going out there to play football. Excited that we’re going to have so many people out there supporting us. I’m just excited to go play some football."

Up next, TeSlaa and the Razorbacks will take on Kent State at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.