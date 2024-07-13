The NBA 2K25 Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas, as games tipped off on Friday and will run all the way through July 22. All 30 NBA franchises have teams competing, and most of the rosters include a mixture of players getting extra prep and others vying for a contract. Nine of those players are former Razorbacks. Of those, three have already gotten in on the Summer League action after participating in the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues from July 6-10— Mason Jones (Sacramento Kings), Ricky Council IV (Philadelphia 76ers) and Nick Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets). Council had arguably the most impressive outing in the Salt Lake City Summer League last Wednesday, as he recorded 29 points — 19 of which came in the fourth quarter — and hit five three-pointers during a 102-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In another matchup against the Utah Jazz, he stripped the ball from first-round pick Keyonte George and bounced an alley-oop to himself on the other end. Below is a full list of every Pro Hog's Summer League affiliation, along with stats and highlights of their performances.

Anthony Black — Orlando Magic

Anthony Black is heading into his second NBA season after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 guard was a household name for the Razorbacks as a freshman, when he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hogs. The Magic started their Summer League on Friday afternoon, and Black was one of the main focal points of the offense. A native of Duncanville, Texas, Black finished with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting with three rebounds and three assists. He was also a menace on the defensive end as he collected four steals. Black and Orlando will play their next Summer League game on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is set for 6:30 CT and it will air on NBATV.

Ricky Council IV — Philadelphia 76ers

Council — also going into his second NBA season — has already played in three Summer League games so far, and has scored 20 or more points in two matchups. He's also hauled in 12 rebounds and logged five assists in his Summer League season as well. The Durham, North Carolina, native spent one season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Wichita State. As a Hog, Council averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, and was named Second Team All-SEC after the season. The 76ers next Summer League game is set for Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2.

Kamani Johnson — New York Knicks

Forward Kamani Johnson is getting a chance to prove himself at the next level with the New York Knicks after exhausting his NCAA eligibility following the 2022-23 campaign. Johnson was a key piece down low in his time at Arkansas as he averaged 3.2 rebounds per game as a senior. His most memorable rebound from that season came during the Maui Invitational, when he tied the game on a tip-in putback at the buzzer against San Diego State. He later sealed the win for the Hogs with two free throws and a steal on the ensuing inbound pass. Johnson and the Knicks are set to start their Summer League on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. The game will start at 4 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2.

Nick Smith Jr. — Charlotte Hornets

Once the No. 2 player in the nation coming out of high school in the class of 2022, Smith was drafted with the 27th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Smith started his NBA Summer League season last weekend during the California Classic in San Francisco, where he flashed his three-point ability last Saturday by pulling up from the logo to nail a three. As a rookie, the Little Rock native appeared in 51 games and averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game with a 43.2% mark from deep. Smith will have a chance to compete against his former teammate Johnson on Saturday, as the Hornets' first Summer League game is against the New York Knicks at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Mason Jones — Sacramento Kings

Mason Jones is hoping to continue his strong start in the Summer League with the Sacramento Kings. In the California Classic last weekend, Jones scored 19 against the Chinese National Team, 11 against the San Antonio Spurs and 12 against the Golden State Warriors. Jones followed those performances up with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double on Friday night in the Kings' 103-83 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. A native of Dallas, Texas, Jones has bounced around several NBA rosters since leaving Arkansas after the 2019-20 COVID-shortened season. The former AP SEC co-Player of the Year has made stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and now the Kings. For his NBA career, Jones has played in a total of 41 games and has averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per matchup in that span. The Kings' next contest is against the Utah Jazz on Monday, July 15. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPNU.

Au'Diese Toney — Denver Nuggets

Au'Diese Toney has been part of the Denver Nuggets G-League affiliate — the Grand Rapids Gold — since Oct. 30, but will get a crack at showcasing his talents to a bigger audience in the Summer League. The Nuggets started their summer off on Friday night with an 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Toney played sparingly, as he only logged 8:02 of playing time. He did not score, have any rebounds or assists in that time, and he turned the ball over twice. The Huntsville, Alabama, native spent one season at Arkansas after three at Pittsburgh. He played in 36 games (33 starts) and averaged 10.5 points with 5.2 rebounds per game. Denver's next Summer League game is Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT and it will air on NBATV.

Stanley Umude — Milwaukee Bucks

Stanley Umude is working with his second NBA franchise after leaving Fayetteville. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and signed an "Exhibit 10" contract with the Detroit Pistons, which is basically a tryout contract. Umude bounced between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, for two seasons. He played in 24 games with the Pistons during the 2023-24 campaign and averaged 5.3 points in 12.8 minutes per game. On June 30, Umude signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. If he makes it to the NBA level, he'll be the third former Razorback to play on the team with Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverley. The Bucks start their Summer League with the first game of the Saturday slate against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and it will air on NBATV.

Jordan Walsh — Boston Celtics

Fresh off a playoff run with the Boston Celtics that ended in an NBA Finals victory, Jordan Walsh is headed to the Summer League to further develop his skills. Walsh was on the active roster for the NBA Playoffs, but didn't play much. He appeared in three games in the postseason and averaged just 3.7 minutes of playing time. During the 2023-24 season, Walsh bounced between the Celtics and their G-League affiliate — the Maine Celtics. While there, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per matchup in 27 games played. The 6-foot-7 wing was one of three five-star recruits Arkansas reeled in for the class of 2022. As a freshman with the Razorbacks, he averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds with 40 total steals. Following 2022-23, Walsh entered the NBA Draft and was selected by the Celtics in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft with the 38th overall pick. Boston will start its Summer League on Saturday with a tilt against the Miami Heat. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and it will air on NBATV.

