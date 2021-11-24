Future Arkansas teammates Henley, Easter meet in playoffs

SPRINGDALE -- In one of the biggest battles between Razorback commits of the 2021 season, Kaden Henley’s Shiloh Christian Saints came away with a statement 21-0 win over Shamar Easter’s Ashdown Panthers.

This one was never in question for the reigning Class 4A state champions despite scoring a season-low 21 points. While the Arkansas linebacker commit plays both ways and punched in a touchdown on the offensive side of the ball, Henley made sure to credit the defense after what was arguably its best performance of the year.

“I mean, we've got some guys and they're committed,” Henley said. “We had a whole different game plan this week and we switched up a lot of things. We had a real linebacker playing the three-technique and he's a stud.

“We switched up a lot of things and we just trusted the coaches no matter what and they had a great game plan and we just executed it.”